Ad
euobserver
A protest by the Indignados, an anti-austerity movement, in Brussels (Photo: M. Martin Vicente)

Social 'scoreboard' to feature in eurozone governance

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed strengthening the social side of its eurozone governance amid fears the EU is in several member states becoming a byword for austerity and joblessness.

In an ideas paper published Wednesday (2 October), social affairs commissioner Laszlo Andor said a scoreboard should be established to keep track of unemployment and social data in member states.

This would help "detect trends" in joblessness, people at risk of poverty, young people in neither t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Germany and Greece: huge gulf in youth unemployment
Nordic countries score high on social justice
Youth unemployment tops EU summit agenda, again
Unemployment figures show EU's north-south divide
A protest by the Indignados, an anti-austerity movement, in Brussels (Photo: M. Martin Vicente)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections