Social 'scoreboard' to feature in eurozone governance

The European Commission has proposed strengthening the social side of its eurozone governance amid fears the EU is in several member states becoming a byword for austerity and joblessness.

In an ideas paper published Wednesday (2 October), social affairs commissioner Laszlo Andor said a scoreboard should be established to keep track of unemployment and social data in member states.

This would help "detect trends" in joblessness, people at risk of poverty, young people in neither t...