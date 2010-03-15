'We failed' on species extinction, admits EU

European Union environment ministers officially gave up on a decade-old target to stop the depletion of the continent's animal and plant species on Monday.

"We have missed our 2010 biodiversity target, obviously," European environment commissioner Janez Potocnik told reporters in Brussels following his first attendance at an EU environment council. "We must not repeat that mistake."

"This is year we want to establish [new] baseline targets and develop a convincing strategy on how...