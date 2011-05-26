Ad
The final South Stream route is still unclear (Photo: GPlus)

Russia lobbies EU for special treatment on pipeline

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Russian energy officials are lobbying the EU to grant the Gazprom-led South Stream exemptions from EU competition and gas market rules. Energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger says the rival, EU-backed Nabucco project remains a priority, but has indicated that some concessions are possible.

In an afternoon-long PR event at a Brussels hotel on Wednesday (25 May), the CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, Russian energy minister Sergei Shmatko and the head of the South Stream project, Marcel Krame...

Green Economy
