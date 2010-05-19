Thorny issues punctuate EU-Latin America summit

The validity of European farm subsidies and rights over the Falkland Islands were among the thorny issues to resurface at a summit meeting between European Union and Latin American leaders in Madrid on Tuesday (18 May).

The event had earlier been earmarked as one of the highlights of the Spanish EU presidency, with the country's embattled prime minister, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, keen to use the occasion to bolster his international credentials amid falling domestic approval rating...