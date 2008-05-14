Euro area on alert against wage increases

With inflationary pressure in the eurozone heating up, its economic chiefs have intensified calls on trade unions to avoid demands for wage increases and suggested the EU should consider measures to discourage "scandalous" financial bonuses for departing executives.

"We remain on our guard as regards inflationary developments. It's too high and we don't think it is a good thing," said Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the 15-strong eurogroup, meeting on Tuesday (13 May), on the eve of to...