EU leaders damned if they do, damned if they don't on Spain

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (17 June) are keen to avoid the question of Spain, but financial markets are poised to react to anything - including a "no comment" - coming out of the event.
"The markets will still be trading. They will certainly immediately scrutinise every bit of information and there will definitely be a response," Stefan Schneider, Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt-based chief international economist told EUobserver. "You will see movements on the euro/dollar...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.