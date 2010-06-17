EU leaders damned if they do, damned if they don't on Spain

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (17 June) are keen to avoid the question of Spain, but financial markets are poised to react to anything - including a "no comment" - coming out of the event.

"The markets will still be trading. They will certainly immediately scrutinise every bit of information and there will definitely be a response," Stefan Schneider, Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt-based chief international economist told EUobserver. "You will see movements on the euro/dollar...