Brussels backs rescue of historic Polish shipyard

Brussels has put an end to a long and sensitive dispute with Poland over state aid granted to the Gdansk Shipyard and approved a restructuring plan submitted by a new Ukrainian owner of the historic shipyard.

"This has been one of the longest and most difficult cases I have had to deal with but I am very pleased that we have now found a constructive solution for this exceptional place and the people working there," EU competition commissioner Neelie Kroes said on Wednesday (22 July).