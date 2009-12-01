Prices finally rise in euro area

Average consumer prices rose across the 16 nations sharing the euro currency in November, a further sign that the area is slowly moving out of recession.
The development brings to an end a seven-month period since April, during which prices had steadily declined.
However the greater-than-expected increase of 0.6 percent, reported in provisional data released on Monday (30 November) by the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, is still significantly below the European Central Bank's t...
