Prices finally rise in euro area

Average consumer prices rose across the 16 nations sharing the euro currency in November, a further sign that the area is slowly moving out of recession.

The development brings to an end a seven-month period since April, during which prices had steadily declined.

However the greater-than-expected increase of 0.6 percent, reported in provisional data released on Monday (30 November) by the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, is still significantly below the European Central Bank's t...