Ad
euobserver
Euro area prices rose in November (Photo: EUobserver)

Prices finally rise in euro area

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Average consumer prices rose across the 16 nations sharing the euro currency in November, a further sign that the area is slowly moving out of recession.

The development brings to an end a seven-month period since April, during which prices had steadily declined.

However the greater-than-expected increase of 0.6 percent, reported in provisional data released on Monday (30 November) by the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, is still significantly below the European Central Bank's t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Euro area prices rose in November (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections