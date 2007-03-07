Ad
The Lithuanian commissioner says the EU is not integrated enough for a common tax. (Photo: European Commission)

Too early for EU tax, says budget commissioner

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The EU needs a new system of financing its policies, without exceptions such as the UK rebate from the common budget. But it is not ready to introduce a European tax, argues budget commissioner Dalia Grybauskaite.

In an interview with EUobserver, the Lithuanian commissioner said the EU executive is planning to launch a public debate in mid-2007 on what future EU priorities will be financed from its common coffers which will be summed up in a "highly political" paper by the commission in...

