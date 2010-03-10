EU proposals to explore budget and tax co-ordination

A European Commission proposal on greater economic co-ordination and member state surveillance is set to explore the sensitive topics of greater tax and budgetary co-ordination.

Speaking on the basis of anonymity, an EU official with an understanding of next month's communication told EUobserver the document's aim was to "stimulate debate" and to "correct the imbalance of what was not agreed at Maastricht."

The 1992 Maastricht Treaty led to adoption of the euro currency some seven...