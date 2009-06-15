Ad
euobserver
Industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen says current plans for Opel are likely to benefit Russia’s Sberbank the most (Photo: European Commission)

New Opel must be competitive, says Brussels

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The European Commission wants to go over buyout plans for struggling carmaker Opel with a fine-toothed comb, says industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen, who insists the company must be competitive in the future.

Any plan must: "truly offer assurances that the business will survive and will be competitive for a length of time," Mr Verheugen says in an article in German newspapaer Die Welt on Monday (15 June).

"The European Commission cannot allow such a plan to pass automaticall...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen says current plans for Opel are likely to benefit Russia’s Sberbank the most (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections