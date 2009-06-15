New Opel must be competitive, says Brussels

The European Commission wants to go over buyout plans for struggling carmaker Opel with a fine-toothed comb, says industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen, who insists the company must be competitive in the future.

Any plan must: "truly offer assurances that the business will survive and will be competitive for a length of time," Mr Verheugen says in an article in German newspapaer Die Welt on Monday (15 June).

"The European Commission cannot allow such a plan to pass automaticall...