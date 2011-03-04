Unions could block all routes into Brussels to shut down EU summit

As anger mounts on the left and amongst unions at European economic governance plans, Belgian workers have said they want to blockade all access to Brussels and paralyse the European capital in an attempt to shut down the European summit of 24 March. France's powerful CGT union is considering joining them.

The General Workers Federation of Belgium (FGTB) has said it intends to mount barricades on the motorways coming into the city, close the train stations, bring the metro and trams to ...