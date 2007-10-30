Ad
euobserver
Energy-efficient products could become less expensive (Photo: European Community, 2006)

France and Britain suggest tax cut on green products

Green Economy
by Jochen Luypaert,

Following a joint initiative of France and the UK, EU finance ministers will discuss cutting value-added taxes on energy efficient products in an effort to stimulate consumers to shop in a more environmental-friendly way.

The European Commission said discussions on the issue will start during the next finance ministers meeting on 13 November, after London and Paris sent a joint letter to the EU executive outlining the idea last week.

On Thursday (25 October), French president Nich...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Energy-efficient products could become less expensive (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections