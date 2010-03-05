Ad
A second 24-hour general strike has been called for 11 March (Photo: endiaferon)

Protests in Greece as PM seeks aid

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Clashes broke out in Athens on Friday (5 March) as the Greek parliament debated and approved the fresh austerity measures announced by the government on Wednesday.

Workers around the country downed tools in protest against the €4.8 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes, while over 7,000 gathered in a tense protest outside the country's legislature, news media report.

Police responded to skimishes with tear gas, and Greece's two main unions announced plans to hold a fresh 24-hou...

