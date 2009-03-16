G20 finance ministers prepare for IMF reform

An agreement to increase funding for the International Monetary Fund and to speed up changes to member state representation in the multilateral lender were the few concrete decisions to come out of Saturday's (14 March) meeting of G20 finance ministers and bank governors in London.

"We agreed on the urgent need to increase IMF resources very substantially," the ministers' communiqué released after the meeting said. However, a final decision on the actual figure was deferred to the G20 ...