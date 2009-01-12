Europe gas crisis is a timely warning

We should be grateful to the Russians and Ukranians for the warning that central Asian gas supplies are insecure. We must heed the warning and start moving more urgently to renewable sources of energy, as this is the only way for the EU to have energy independence.

The Kiev - Moscow row about gas bills has been going on for years and is unlikely to be resolved any time soon.

As passive consumers of Central Asian gas all we can do is understand the situation, learn from this cri...