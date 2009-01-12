Ad
euobserver
Energy efficient building is one of the ways forward (Photo: VELUX / ESTIF)

Europe gas crisis is a timely warning

Green Economy
Opinion
by Rupert Wolfe Murray,

We should be grateful to the Russians and Ukranians for the warning that central Asian gas supplies are insecure. We must heed the warning and start moving more urgently to renewable sources of energy, as this is the only way for the EU to have energy independence.

The Kiev - Moscow row about gas bills has been going on for years and is unlikely to be resolved any time soon.

As passive consumers of Central Asian gas all we can do is understand the situation, learn from this cri...

Green EconomyOpinion

