Ad
euobserver

High inflation key obstacle on EU newcomers' path to eurozone

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Most EU newcomers from central and eastern Europe have recorded much higher than allowed price hikes over the past year, with only Slovakia meeting the price stability criterion to join the euro, the European Commission is to say today (7 May).

"The report finds that Slovakia has achieved a 'high degree of sustainable convergence' and therefore it is considered ready to adopt the euro in 2009," says the draft document, reported earlier by EUobserver.

The convergence report evalu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections