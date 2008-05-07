High inflation key obstacle on EU newcomers' path to eurozone

Most EU newcomers from central and eastern Europe have recorded much higher than allowed price hikes over the past year, with only Slovakia meeting the price stability criterion to join the euro, the European Commission is to say today (7 May).

"The report finds that Slovakia has achieved a 'high degree of sustainable convergence' and therefore it is considered ready to adopt the euro in 2009," says the draft document, reported earlier by EUobserver.

The convergence report evalu...