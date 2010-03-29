Greek deal receives mixed response from markets

The EU rescue deal for Greece agreed at the bloc's summit last week has received a mixed response from markets.

Initially, German bunds fell and Greek bonds rose, narrowing the spread between them in a sign that confidence in Athens was returning.

Bunds saw their biggest weekly decline early Saturday since 5 March after EU leaders reached a Franco-German brokered deal that would see a mixed mechanism of International Monetary Fund and EU-member-state bilateral loans at market inte...