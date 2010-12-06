Pressure mounts to boost eurozone rescue fund

Belgium, the current EU presidency, has called for an increase in the funds available from the eurozone's rescue fund, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Central Bank (ECB) making similar calls.

"I'm in favour of an increase in the permanent mechanism ...