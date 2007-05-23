Ad
euobserver
The new law will expire after three years (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU begins final countdown to cheaper roaming rates

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

Using a mobile phone abroad is set to soon become cheaper across the 27-nation EU bloc, after an overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the European Parliament gave their backing to a plan to cap roaming charges.

The compromise was adopted by an overwhelming majority of members in a show of hands.

"This political pressure pointed at the failure of the market," EU information society commissioner Viviane Reding said in Strasbourg on Wednesday (23 May), adding that the result is "so...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The new law will expire after three years (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections