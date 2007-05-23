EU begins final countdown to cheaper roaming rates

Using a mobile phone abroad is set to soon become cheaper across the 27-nation EU bloc, after an overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the European Parliament gave their backing to a plan to cap roaming charges.

The compromise was adopted by an overwhelming majority of members in a show of hands.

"This political pressure pointed at the failure of the market," EU information society commissioner Viviane Reding said in Strasbourg on Wednesday (23 May), adding that the result is "so...