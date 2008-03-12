Ad
euobserver
Brussels hopes the new institute will boost investment in innovation and attract the best researchers to Europe (Photo: Institute for Transuranium Elements)

EU's new technology institute gets the final nod

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Parliament has given the final green light needed to set up a new EU technology institute, after two years of discussions in Brussels on the structure, financing and even the name of the new body.

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) is set to start operating this summer, on the basis of "knowledge communities" created by the existing universities and centres of excellence across the continent working together on projects financed by the EU.

Its ...

