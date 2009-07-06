Brussels tackles risk in derivatives trading

The European Commission has outlined a list of measures that could be used to limit the potential risk posed by derivatives to the EU's financial system.

Derivatives - such as "futures" and "swaps" - are financial products that derive their value from an underlying asset, such as oil, or a market variable, such as an interest rate.

The financial meltdown last autumn brought the $600 trillion (€430tn) market to the closer attention of global policy makers due to concerns over its ...