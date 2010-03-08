European Monetary Fund proposal to be ready by June

The European Commission has re-affirmed its willingness to come forward with a proposal for a European Monetary Fund, opening a Pandora's Box of questions regarding its potential design.

"The commission is ready to propose such a European instrument for assistance, which would require the support of all euro area member states," the commission's economy spokesman, Amadeu Altafaj Tardio, said during a regular news conference on Monday (8 March) in Brussels.

The college of 27 comm...