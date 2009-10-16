UK delays EU rules on temporary workers

The UK has decided to delay implementation of the EU's Agency Workers Directive until October 2011, a mere two months before the December deadline.

The decision was announced by the government's business department on Thursday (15 October) as part of a raft of measures to cut the cost of regulation faced by British businesses.

"The law will come into force in the UK in October 2011, giving recruiters and their clients time to prepare and plan," said UK business minister Pat McFa...