Ad
euobserver
When it comes to plans to boost Europe's economy, "France is working on it, Germany is thinking about it," says Mr Sarkozy (l). (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

France and Germany not to follow Britain in cutting VAT

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Cuts to value-added tax as a response to the financial crisis and a means to boost the economy are not appropriate for Germany or France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Monday (24 November) in Paris.

"A general cut in VAT is the response chosen by some countries but is not the right answer for France and Germany," Ms Merkel was reported as saying by French news agency AFP.

She said France and Germany would hold more talks on how to pro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
When it comes to plans to boost Europe's economy, "France is working on it, Germany is thinking about it," says Mr Sarkozy (l). (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections