Ad
euobserver
Being different will be increasingly hard for kids in the European School (Photo: Night Owl City)

Budget cuts to make European Schools more discriminatory

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU staff whose children do not speak English, French or German or who are in need of special assistance will be hit hardest by a €7 million budget cut in the European Schools linked to national austerity measures and a cap on the bloc's 2011 budget.

"Educated side by side, untroubled from infancy by divisive prejudices, acquainted with all that is great and good in the different cultures, it will be borne in upon them as they mature that they belong together," was the original aim of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
Being different will be increasingly hard for kids in the European School (Photo: Night Owl City)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections