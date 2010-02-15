Ageing Europe forcing change to EU health services

Europe is steadily greying. Already the oldest continent in the world, figures for the EU's 27 member states show that by 2060, the ratio of people of working age to those over age 65 will be two to one.

By the same year, the EU's population will have increased by around 69 million compared to 2008 and the over-80s are likely to be the fastest growing population segment. In five years time, the number of deaths will be greater than the number of births, while overall fertility rates ar...