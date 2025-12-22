Ad
euobserver
Abortion remains highly restricted in parts of Europe, with a total ban in Andorra and limited access in Malta, Poland, Liechtenstein and Monaco, mostly confined to life-threatening cases, sexual violence or severe foetal impairment.

Podcast

Listen: How religious power is still shaping abortion laws in some European countries

Free Article
Health & Society
by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

Abortion remains illegal in Malta and highly restricted in Poland, despite ongoing pressure from European institutions to uphold reproductive rights.

In this episode of Europe Talks Back, we examine the historical and current influence of religious institutions on abortion policy across Europe, and the political forces maintaining these restrictions. 

We are joined by Neil Datta, executive director and founder of the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights, and Magdalena Chrzczonowicz, editor-in-chief of OKO.press and contributor to the cross-border investigation Exporting Abortion, who share insights on how restrictive laws impact women and how cross-border initiatives are working to protect access to safe abortion care.


Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.

Health & SocietyPodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

Related articles

Joy and anger as MEPs vote for accessible EU abortions in symbolic move
One million Europeans demand Brussels fund safe abortions
FEMM: Advancing women’s rights and enforcing EU law to expand gender balance 
Activists opened pop-up abortion clinic outside Polish parliament. Opponents threw acid at it
Sex education remains a tricky topic in many European countries
EU equality chief Lahbib warns of ‘pushback against women's rights’
Same-sex marriage has to be recognised, EU top court rules
Abortion remains highly restricted in parts of Europe, with a total ban in Andorra and limited access in Malta, Poland, Liechtenstein and Monaco, mostly confined to life-threatening cases, sexual violence or severe foetal impairment.

Tags

Health & SocietyPodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections