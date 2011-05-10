Poland waives EU visa costs for gay pride march

The Polish foreign ministry has told Warsaw gay pride organisers that people from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine who want to take part in the march in June will temporarily be able to enter the EU for free.

The costs of a visa to enter the EU's so-called Schengen zone is normally €35 for Russians and Ukrainians and €60 for Belarusians, a big outlay in a country where the average wage is just €300 a month.

A Warsaw-based spokesman for the Polish EU presidency, Konrad Niklewicz, said ...