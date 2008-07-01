EU member states fear scholarship tourism

As more and more young Europeans study in member states other than their own, this has serious implications for how governments manage their social assistance for students.
Next month, in a keenly awaited opinion, the European Court of Justice, will give a preliminary answer to a key question: To what extent do foreign students have the right to be treated equally to national students.
The answer - the Advocate General's opinion is generally followed in the final judgement by the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here