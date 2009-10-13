Ad
euobserver
Swedish students Fredrik Nisserud and Olof Karlsson stand beside their energy efficient car (Photo: EUobserver)

EU innovation summit calls for a return to science

Health & Society
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

If one message shone through the myriad of ideas expressed on day one of Europe's first ever Innovation Summit, it was a call for a greater numbers of students in the field of science.

The two-day event (13-14 October) being held in the European Parliament is an attempt to jumpstart Europe's flagging innovation and will see hundreds of students descend on the Brussels-based institution to hob-nob with policymakers.

Addressing the younger audience in a morning session on Tuesday,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
Swedish students Fredrik Nisserud and Olof Karlsson stand beside their energy efficient car (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections