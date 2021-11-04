EU's 'secret' vaccine negotiators: Who's dealing with Big Pharma?

When it accepted the titanic task of procuring coronavirus vaccines on behalf of the EU, the EU Commission set up a Steering Board to oversee the tenders.

All 27 member states selected their own delegates.

Among themselves, they also picked seven countries to form a Joint Negotiation Team directly dealing with multinationals. These are Spain, France, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Poland. Their representatives are often the main point of contact for drugmakers, alo...