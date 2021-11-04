EU's 'secret' vaccine negotiators: Who's dealing with Big Pharma?

When it accepted the titanic task of procuring coronavirus vaccines on behalf of the EU, the EU Commission set up a Steering Board to oversee the tenders.
All 27 member states selected their own delegates.
Among themselves, they also picked seven countries to form a Joint Negotiation Team directly dealing with multinationals. These are Spain, France, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Poland. Their representatives are often the main point of contact for drugmakers, alo...
Maxence Peigné is an investigative journalist with Investigate Europe.
