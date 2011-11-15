Romanian IT developer: 'Stairs never stopped me'

To get to the first floor of a 19-century villa in the diplomatic quarter of Bucharest, the staircase winds narrowly like a snail house and there is no elevator. Thirty-three-year old Iulian Craciun sits in the office on the left, tapping away on a laptop and with a tablet computer nearby. His body looks frail, in the wheelchair, but his mind and sense of humour are sharp.

"Stairs never stopped me. If they had, I wouldn't have gotten anywhere, would I?" the IT developer quips. The offic...