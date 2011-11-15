Ad
euobserver
'State and family can help you only to a point: a lot depends on you' (Photo: Iulian Craciun)

Romanian IT developer: 'Stairs never stopped me'

Health & Society
by Valentina Pop, BUCHAREST,

To get to the first floor of a 19-century villa in the diplomatic quarter of Bucharest, the staircase winds narrowly like a snail house and there is no elevator. Thirty-three-year old Iulian Craciun sits in the office on the left, tapping away on a laptop and with a tablet computer nearby. His body looks frail, in the wheelchair, but his mind and sense of humour are sharp.

"Stairs never stopped me. If they had, I wouldn't have gotten anywhere, would I?" the IT developer quips. The offic...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

Brussels wants common disabled benefits across Europe
'State and family can help you only to a point: a lot depends on you' (Photo: Iulian Craciun)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections