euobserver
Higher education is the ticket to finding a better job, says Brussels (Photo: Pixie.Notat)

EU struggles with growing teen illiteracy

Health & Society
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

A growing proportion of teenagers in the EU have poor literacy skills, a fresh European Commission report has found.

In 2006, almost a quarter of 15-year olds (24.1 percent) qualified as "low performers in reading" - an increase of 21.3 percent when compared to data from 2000. Boys (30.4 percent) scored almost twice as badly as girls (17.6 percent).

Romania and Bulgaria lie at the bottom of the chart, with over 50 percent of 15-year olds in both countries performing poorly in re...

Health & Society
