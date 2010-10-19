Ad
euobserver
Transgendered people have a rough time in Turkey (Photo: RAFIK BERLIN)

Brussels alarmed by Turkish police violence

Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Five Turkish transgendered people are set to go on trial on Thursday (21 October) on charges of resisting police and may face of up to three years in prison, in a case which could negatively impact the EU's yearly assessment of Turkey's progress toward accession.

According to the Ankara-based transgender rights group Pembe Hayat (Pink Life), police stopped the five in May, accused them of being prostitutes, pulled them out of their car by the hair, beat them with batons and sprayed them...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
Transgendered people have a rough time in Turkey (Photo: RAFIK BERLIN)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections