Warsaw rally highlights east-west divide on gay rights

Europride 2010 organisers expect up to 40,000 people to turn up in Warsaw on Saturday (17 July) in an event highlighting the east-west divide on gay rights in the EU and in the European Parliament.

Head organiser Tomasz Baczkowski told EUobserver that Polish authorities have lent support to the march in order to avoid a "scandal," despite strongly-conservative feeling in the ruling Civic Platform party.



"We have good co-operation with the police and we have guarantees that our para...