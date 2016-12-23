Iraq fighting could bring jihadists to Europe, commissioner warns

By Eric Maurice

The Iraqi army's attempt to recapture the city of Mosul from the Islamic State militant group could spark a return of jihadist fighters to Europe, the EU security union commissioner has warned.

"This is a threat we must be prepared to face," Julian King said in an interview to Germany's Die Welt published on Tuesday.

