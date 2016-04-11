Ad
At least 11,000 people are camped out in the makeshift Idomeni camp (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Migrants injured in Greece-Macedonian border clashes

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Macedonian police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse migrants at the Idomeni crossing who were demanded that the border with Greece be opened, injuring dozens.

Aid group, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Sunday (10 April) it had treated 300 people, 200 with respiratory problems because of the tear gas, including 30 children between five and 15 years old.

MSF said the au...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

