EU businesses push for hi-tech solutions to save Schengen

Europe's largest business organisation, Business Europe, pledged on Thursday (3 March) to present a plan for an advanced European border system within a week to save the Schengen area.

"We have to save Schengen. If it collapses, the internal market will collapse", president of Business Europe, Emma Marcegaglia, told members of the group, representing enterprises in 34 European countries.

"It is time for the business community to commit to give ideas to solve the problems", she sai...