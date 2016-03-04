Ad
euobserver
"We have to save Schengen. If it collapses, the internal market will collapse", Business Europe's president, Emma Marcegaglia said. (Photo: BUSINESSEUROPE)

EU businesses push for hi-tech solutions to save Schengen

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Europe's largest business organisation, Business Europe, pledged on Thursday (3 March) to present a plan for an advanced European border system within a week to save the Schengen area.

"We have to save Schengen. If it collapses, the internal market will collapse", president of Business Europe, Emma Marcegaglia, told members of the group, representing enterprises in 34 European countries.

"It is time for the business community to commit to give ideas to solve the problems", she sai...

euobserver

