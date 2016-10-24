Ad
The Calais camp is due to be totally demolished this week. (Photo: Jey OH photographie)

French begin dismantling Calais migrant camp

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The French authorities, helped by more than 3,000 police, have begun to dismantle a massive migrant camp near the northern French port of Calais.

There were some clashes on Sunday (23 October), with dozens of people throwing rocks at police officers, who replied by shooting tear gas.

But on Monday morning, many of the camp’s estimated 7,000 inhabitants calmly queued at reception points.

They were convinced by French authorities to give up on attempts to get to the UK, and ...

