EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

A group of experts under the Bulgarian EU presidency is preparing a "zero paper" on how to break the deadlock on a key EU asylum reform known as the 'Dublin' regulation.

The ideas appear to eschew mandatory quotas and seek to give the EU states control over the decision making when it comes to relocating asylum seekers across the EU, according to an EU source.

Dublin is an EU regulation which designates the member state required to process an asylum seeker application.

But a...