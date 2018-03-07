Ad
euobserver
Dublin asylum reform is being negotiated behind closed doors among EU states (Photo: Alice Latta)

EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A group of experts under the Bulgarian EU presidency is preparing a "zero paper" on how to break the deadlock on a key EU asylum reform known as the 'Dublin' regulation.

The ideas appear to eschew mandatory quotas and seek to give the EU states control over the decision making when it comes to relocating asylum seekers across the EU, according to an EU source.

Dublin is an EU regulation which designates the member state required to process an asylum seeker application.

But a...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Dublin asylum reform is being negotiated behind closed doors among EU states (Photo: Alice Latta)

