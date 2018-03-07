EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

A group of experts under the Bulgarian EU presidency is preparing a "zero paper" on how to break the deadlock on a key EU asylum reform known as the 'Dublin' regulation.
The ideas appear to eschew mandatory quotas and seek to give the EU states control over the decision making when it comes to relocating asylum seekers across the EU, according to an EU source.
Dublin is an EU regulation which designates the member state required to process an asylum seeker application.
But a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.