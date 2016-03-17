EU casts legal spell on Turkey pact

The European Commission on Wednesday (16 March) said the EU-Turkey agreement to return migrants from Greece to Turkey would be "in accordance with the international and EU legal framework".
The deal, which EU and Turkish leaders want to finalise at a summit on Friday, has been criticised by NGOs and the UN.
"Let me be crystal clear about this, there can be no 'blanket returns' and there can be no 'refoulement'," the commission ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
