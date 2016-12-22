Column / Rem@rk@ble
Make Twiplomacy boring again
Even if you’re not on Twitter, you will have seen at least some of US president-elect Donald Trump’s tweets. They make headlines all over the world, causing diplomatic incidents, stock losses and calls for Twitter to suspend Trump’s account for inciting fear and hate.
For Putin, the controversies over Trump’s tweets likely come as a welcome distraction from his appalling practices in Aleppo. As his parody @DarthPutinKGB says:
Dear EUobserver reader
Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.
Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.
- Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
- All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
-
- EUobserver archives
EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.
♡ We value your support.
If you already have an account click here to login.
Although EU commissioner Oettinger parody @GOettinger doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about.
We may sometimes sigh in quiet desperation about EU leaders’ boring tweets, often stating nothing more than "Today I met X" or "Excellent dialogue with Y" with a picture of a handshake or people sitting at a table.
But you know what? Politics is serious and boring. And from politicians, I prefer boring over inciting, meaningless over sensationalist, precedented over "unpresidented" (as Trump said in a tweet).*
Wishing everyone a boring 2017. And stop retweeting and quoting rubbish – even if it comes from the US president. Or his far-right European buddies.
* Of course meaningful political tweets are even better, but that’s for another column.
Alice Stollmeyer is a digital advocacy strategist at @StollmeyerEU and a member of EUobserver's board. Her Rem@rk@ble column looks at social media trends about the EU.