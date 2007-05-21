Europe doesn't need a new agreement with Russia, just yet

There seems to be a widespread consensus on the fact that the EU would greatly benefit from a new comprehensive agreement with Russia. But after leaders from the two sides left the EU-Russia summit last week yet again without progress on the negotiations of such a deal, the opposite argument may begin to look less unappealing: namely, that the EU is better off without the new agreement, for the time being at least.
The key word of those arguing in favour of the new deal is interdepende...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here