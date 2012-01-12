EU diplomatic service needs long term vision

The first anniversary of the European External Action Service - the European Union's new diplomatic corps - finds the continent in its toughest hour since World War II, as Chancellor Angela Merkel recently put it.
As the euro crisis bites deeper and emerging powers such as China and Brazil rapidly gain ground on the international playing field, Europe cannot afford to fall into isolation. In this challenging environment, a foreign policy rooted in unity could put the brakes on Europe’s ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
