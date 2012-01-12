Ad
euobserver
"The diplomatic service has done pretty well in Yemen"

EU diplomatic service needs long term vision

Opinion
by Natalia Alonso, Brussels,

The first anniversary of the European External Action Service - the European Union's new diplomatic corps - finds the continent in its toughest hour since World War II, as Chancellor Angela Merkel recently put it.

As the euro crisis bites deeper and emerging powers such as China and Brazil rapidly gain ground on the international playing field, Europe cannot afford to fall into isolation. In this challenging environment, a foreign policy rooted in unity could put the brakes on Europe’s ...

Opinion

Two hundred EU citizens still in Yemen
"The diplomatic service has done pretty well in Yemen" (Photo: Al Jazeera English)

Opinion

