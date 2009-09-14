Ad
euobserver
"There was a swing to the right from the left, and not the other way round in the European elections" (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso deserves to be re-elected

Opinion
by Richard Laming,

If all goes according to schedule, Jose Manuel Barroso will be confirmed in office this week for a second term as president of the European Commission.

He has been nominated by the European Council, representing the heads of state and government, and it is likely that he will get majority support in the European Parliament in a vote on Tuesday.

It is only likely, and not certain, because the Socialists are still holding out against him. The support of the Conservatives, Christi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"There was a swing to the right from the left, and not the other way round in the European elections" (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections