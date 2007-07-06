Ad
euobserver
"We need more politicians who can demonstrate that they are not grey apparatchiks" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Hope springs eternal in the human breast

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

Perusing the European news this week one text stood out above all. It was a reflection on hope by Mrs Margot Wallström, the European Commissioner in charge of Institutional Relations and Communication, delivered at the Tällberg Forum, in Sweden - 'an international meeting of people from all walks of life working for a sustainable future' as she herself describes it.

I confess to being something of a fan of Mrs Wallström's. Her work as Environment Commissioner in the Prodi Commission pu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"We need more politicians who can demonstrate that they are not grey apparatchiks" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections