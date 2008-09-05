Killing the golden geese

European Union finance ministers will no doubt have spent idle moments during their summer holidays dreaming up new ways of clamping down on the "scandalous excesses of captains of industry" denounced at the Ecofin council before the recess in a passionate speech by Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker.

EU governments at the time promised to tell the European Commission exactly how they intend to deal with this "social scourge".

Juncker would like to increase taxes on h...