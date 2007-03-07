Small EU steps could mean giant leap for Middle East women

This Women's Day (Thursday 8 March) women in the Middle East will be celebrating small achievements. Yet these pale into insignificance when compared to the general status of women in the region. The Middle East has among the lowest rate of female participation in the formal economic, social and political spheres in the world.

Empowering women is not only a human rights concern, but can serve as a catalyst for greater change, including economic development and a mushrooming of civil so...