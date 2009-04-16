Waving the Moldovan flag in Brussels

Last Friday (10 April), a handful of people gathered on the steps of the old Stock Exchange building in Brussels. Soon, more and more arrived, unfurled banners and flags and started chanting. An old lady passed hurriedly and asked "Why don't you protest in your own country?" The answer was easy. "Because there we would not be allowed to."

The demonstrators were mostly Moldovans living in Brussels, along with a few Romanians and friends from other countries. They were students, workers, ...